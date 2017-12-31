Help name the Metroparks Zoo’s baby otter triplets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is looking for names for its three otter brothers.

The Asian small-clawed otter pups were born on Sept. 24 to parents Bitzy and Kibble. The zoo now has seven otters.

Since their birth, they've been working their way into the hearts of zoo-goers - from splashing around in their pool to fighting for snacks to just being plain old adorable.

Now it's time to get those little guys some names.

Until Sunday, January 7, zoo patrons can visit the Asian small-clawed otter family - they're living on the second floor of The RainForest - and, with a donation towards the Future for Wildlife Fund, cast a vote to name the brothers.

The voting has been narrowed down to three groups of names:

GROUP #1:

· Taro: first born

· Keji: second born

· Saburo: third born

GROUP #2

· Adhi: first

· Bejo: lucky

· Cipto: to create

GROUP #3

· Mulia: noble

· Eko: first child

· Rojo: king

Asian small-clawed otters are one of the smallest species of otter. The International Union for Conservation in Nature considers them a vulnerable species and the Species Survival Plan Program manages their population in zoos.

More info on the pups, here.