Cleveland police: Teen with developmental challenges fatally shot

CLEVELAND — A 18-year-old man with developmental challenges was fatally shot early Sunday morning, Cleveland police said in a news release.

Officers responded to East 65th Street and Kenyon Avenue at around 3:30 a.m., for a report of a male down with head trauma. There, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man had gotten off work at Rally’s before the shooting. He reportedly lived in a nearby group home.

Further details, including the man’s identity, were not immediately released. No one has been arrested.

The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit along with the Cuyahoga Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police.

