Cleveland Hispanic Police Officer Association to host annual Three Kings fundraiser

CLEVELAND — Members of the Cleveland Hispanic Police Officer Association are continuing their long-standing tradition of giving back to the community, and are hoping for a big turn out at this year’s 21st annual Three Kings Dinner fundraiser.

The event will take place Saturday January 6 at the Tremont City Side Ballroom starting at 6 p.m.

“We have this event so we can raise money to issue $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors,” said Officer Freddy Diaz, secretary of HPOA. “We believe it’s important to give back to our great community.”

The HPOA is comprised of Cleveland police officers as well as local public safety employees.

HPOA was founded in 1986. HPOA members say they serve public safety personnel, from multiple agencies, of both Hispanic and non-Hispanic decent alike, and they share a strong commitment to diversity and inclusiveness.

For more information on the association or to get tickets, please visit the HPOA website at: www.hispanicpolice.org.