Cleveland Heights middle school staff member diagnosed with bacterial meningitis

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A school spokesman confirms to Fox 8 that a staff member at a Cleveland Heights school has been diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

Supervisor of Communications for Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District Scott Wortman says that the staff member at Heights Middle School came down with the illness during the holiday break.

The school is being cleaned and disinfected in the meantime and more information will be sent out to school families before students head back to classes on January 8. The school has been on break since December 21.

Wortman adds that it was fortunate that it happened during break when the spread of the infection to the school population isn’t really a factor. The district has not identified the staff member and has declined to release their condition.