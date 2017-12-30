Slush and snow cause accidents and slowdowns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE— The snow and slush is to blame for several accidents on the roadway Saturday, including a multi vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike.

A Fox 8 viewer captured video near mile marker 162 from the westbound lanes of traffic, where several vehicles had been involved in the accident. It took crews several hours to clean up the mess and open traffic after the 1:30pm wreck.

“Actually, I just looked out my back kitchen window… saw a whole bunch of cars smashed up and everything,” said Alexandra Nelson, who lives along the turnpike.

“I think I saw at least five or six”

Drivers explained to Fox 8 Saturday evening that the most intimidating concept about driving in the snow, is not knowing what to expect.

“I was on I-480 in Cleveland and it was cool, got to Strongsville and there’s a white out,” said Danzell Whitner, of Cleveland.

Still, everyone agreed that it is the best idea to slow down and be careful in tricky weather conditions.