Lake effect snow, winter weather continue to hit northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lake effect snow warning for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga County until 4 a.m. Sunday.

More weather alerts here

As of 2 p.m., Huron County is under a level 2 snow advisory.

Erie county is under a Level 1 snow emergency for road conditions, officials said Saturday morning.

Sandusky County is under a level 1 as well.

The City of Mentor has declared a Snow Emergency Parking Ban. In Lake County, a six-car crash on Route 2, just west of the Grand River Bridge is slowing traffic. Drivers are advised to use caution, or find an alternative route. You’ll need to slow down, too, as the speed limit on I-90 between SR 44 and SR 528 has been reduced to 40 mph.

The cold, Arctic air mass continues to solidly influence our weather. Here’s the temperature forecast as we head into Sunday morning. Temps will drop into the low/mid single digits inland! Stay warm and don’t forget about your pets!

Ice coverage on Lake Erie is increasing. Current ice percentage is around 18% with a forecast ice coverage close to 40% by New Years Day, the earliest 40% ice coverage since 2001. (1990, 1986, 1984, 1978, 1977 were the others).