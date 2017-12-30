Erie, Huron counties under Level 1 snow emergencies

Erie and Huron counties are under Level 1 snow emergencies for road conditions, officials said Saturday morning.

Additionally, a lake-effect snow warning is active for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties until 4 a.m. Sunday. Heavy, lake-effect snow is expected with difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected with locally higher amounts of up to a foot possible.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, the three Snow Emergency classifications are as follows:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

