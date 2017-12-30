Cleveland police: Woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing husband

CLEVELAND — A woman is in police custody after allegedly shooting and killing her husband, a Cleveland police said in a news release Saturday.

Officers responded at around 10 a.m. to a home in the 6700 block of Sebert Avenue. They found a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Cleveland police say the victim’s wife has been arrested.

Further details, including the victim’s name, were not immediately released.

