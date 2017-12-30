Cleveland police officer hurt after intoxicated driver hits cruiser

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police officer was hurt early Saturday morning by an intoxicated driver who hit his cruiser, then took off, officials said in a news release.

The accident happened at around 5 a.m. near East 149th Street and Aspinwall Avenue.

Cleveland police say the officer was taken to University Hospitals for back and neck injuries. His condition was not immediately released.

The suspect was later arrested. Further details about the accident, or information about the suspect, were not available at the time of this report.

