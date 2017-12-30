Portion of Ohio Turnpike closed due to ‘multiple crashes’

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Broadview Heights police, fire and EMS have responded to multiple crashes on the Ohio Turnpike, officials tell Fox 8 News.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting Broadview Heights police with the accidents.

Dispatch tells Fox 8 News that the crashes happened in the westbound lanes, near milemarker 162.7. Drivers should avoid that area completely.

There was no immediately word on injuries.

