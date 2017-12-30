Additional lake effect snow through Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lake effect snow warning for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga County until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Richland County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency, which means the roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drivers are urged to use caution.

A clipper system brought widespread snow last night and this morning. There will be another round of lake effect today.

Here’s how much you can expect: Outside of the snowbelt, a good 1-3″ Friday night. Additional snow due to NW to SE oriented lake effect by Sunday afternoon. Some locations into Medina, Summit and Portage counties could see 3-5″ this weekend.