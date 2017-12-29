Video: Adorable Italian grandma tries to use new Google Home device, and it’s hilarious!

A grandmother with a thick Italian accent got one of the newest technological devices for Christmas this year: the Google Home.

Then came time to learn how to use it — and luckily, it was all caught on video.

Her grandson, Ben Actis, posted the now-viral video, which has been viewed on YouTube over 114,000 times.

It shows the family gathered around the table as Maria Actis attempts to give instructions to the device.

Needless to say, there were a few road bumps as Maria tried to ask for the weather and to listen to her favorite Italian song

She took it all in stride, despite yelling at the device in Italian.

Watch above for more.