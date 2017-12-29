Reward available for information in Richmond Heights armed bank robbery

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The FBI is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who robbed a bank in Richmond Heights Thursday.

According to reports, it happened at Ohio Savings Bank, 720 Richmond Road, at just before 4 p.m.

Two men arrived at the bank in a tan 2008 Hyundai sedan, which was reported stolen in Cleveland on Dec. 17. The passenger suspect in the vehicle left the vehicle wearing a dark mask and hood as well as dark gloves.

The suspect entered the bank, jumped over the counter and pulled out a semi-automatic handgun. He pointed the gun at tellers and demanded money.

After getting money from multiple teller drawers, the suspect placed the cash in a light blue plastic grocery bag and fled the bank in the sedan.

No one was hurt.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Heights Police Department or the Cleveland FBI.