Pharmacy owner shoots armed man who attempted to rob store

AKRON, Ohio — An attempted robber was shot multiple times by the owner of a pharmacy in Akron Friday.

According to police, it happened at Highland Square Pharmacy.

Three men entered the pharmacy with guns.

That’s when the store owner pulled out his own gun and shot one of the three suspects. The other two ran off. The shot suspect later checked himself into the hospital.

It’s unclear if any customers were inside at the time.

