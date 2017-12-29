ODOT, Lake County officials plan for another round of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio-- Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties as Ohioans head into the last weekend of 2017.

Ohio Department of Transportation crews will work around the clock through the storm to try and keep up with the storm throughout Northeast Ohio. In District 12, which includes Lake, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties, there will be 80 plows on the road.

Trucks filled up with salt and the tanks were topped off with liquid calcium at the ODOT salt dome off Interstate 90 in Lake County Friday morning.

ODOT reminds drivers to take it slow and give their trucks extra room to clear the roads. Lake County’s engineers are also out keeping tabs on roads that may be particularly treacherous or icy.

They have already closed Vrooman Road in Painesville Township because of its steep hill.

“It just isn’t worth it,” said Sandy Ponsart, who lives near the closed road. “I mean people don’t understand you’re not just fooling around with you’re own life, but you could be fooling around with somebody else’s."

Ponsart has lived near the road for more than 20 years and said every year countless people who think they can brave the hill get stuck and have to get towed out.