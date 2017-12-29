Obituary blames ‘hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns’ for man’s death

HURON, Ohio — The family of a Huron man certainly has a sense of humor even as they mourn the loss of their husband, father, and grandfather.

Paul Stark passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 27th following complications from a brief illness, according to his obituary posted on the Foster Funeral Home and Crematory website.

But, his family also joked that his condition was “exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns.”

“Paul passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner but had many well-earned blessings,” the obituary said. “Paul believed in paying it forward, and the goodwill he leaves behind will endure long after he’s gone.”

The Browns are currently 0-15 with one game left in the season. They face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan; three children, and several grandchildren.

