Mother accused of killing daughter in family’s restaurant to appear in court

CANTON, Ohio — The mother accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter is scheduled to be back in court Friday morning.

Mingming Chen, 30, is charged with murder, child endangering and tampering with evidence.

Police say she killed Ashley Zhoa in the family’s North Canton restaurant in January and asked her husband, Liang Zhao, to hide the body. They then reported the girl missing.

Police found her body the next day.

Chen has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Zhao pleaded guilty in September to charges including obstructing justice and gross abuse of a corpse. A murder charge against him was dropped.

Continuing coverage here.