Missing: Roland Goiria

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Roland Goiria, 81, was last seen Dec. 19 on Mentor Ave. on the west side of Cleveland. He is 5'9" tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Roland was last seen wearing all black -- a jacket, pants, shoes and a knit hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2704.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

