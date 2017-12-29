Lake effect snow warning, winter weather advisory for this weekend

Lake effect snow warning for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until to 4 a.m. Sunday.

Winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga County from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Sunday.

Lake effect snow continues east mainly north of I-90 through this evening.  Expect an additional 2-4″ there.  Breaks of sun outside of the snow belt with temperatures topping the upper teens.  Wind chills remain in single digit territory.  A clipper moves in tonight with widespread snow arriving after 10 PM.  Everyone will get snow.  Then another round of lake effect Saturday.

