Lake effect snow warning, winter weather advisory for this weekend

Lake effect snow warning for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until to 4 a.m. Sunday.

Winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga County from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Sunday.

Lake effect snow continues east mainly north of I-90 through this evening. Expect an additional 2-4″ there. Breaks of sun outside of the snow belt with temperatures topping the upper teens. Wind chills remain in single digit territory. A clipper moves in tonight with widespread snow arriving after 10 PM. Everyone will get snow. Then another round of lake effect Saturday.

