Lake effect snow warning: Widespread snow and more lake effect

Lake effect snow warning for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga County until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Lake effect snow continues east mainly north of I-90 through this evening. Expect an additional 2-4″ there. Breaks of sun outside of the snow belt with temperatures topping the upper teens. Wind chills remain in single digit territory. A clipper moves in tonight with widespread snow arriving after 10 PM. Everyone will get snow. Then another round of lake effect Saturday.

Here’s how much you can expect. Outside of the snowbelt, a good 1-3″ tonight. Additional snow due to NW to SE oriented lake effect by Sunday afternoon. Some locations into Medina, Summit and Portage counties could see 3-5″ this weekend.