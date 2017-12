MADISON, Ohio — A grandmother in Madison, Ohio, is going viral for her trip to the dark side.

Ohio University student Heather Hrutkay shared a clip of her grandma on Twitter, lightsaber in hand, screaming and dancing around the living room while trying to fend off Darth Maul on the VR Star Wars Jedi Challenge Video Game.

Heather wrote that she got the gift for her grandma, and wanted everyone to enjoy her fighting Darth Maul.

Watch below:

I got the virtual reality Jedi Challege for Christmas and my grandma wanted to play. Please enjoy her fighting Darth Maul😂 pic.twitter.com/6a7rkAIqKH — Heath (@Hrutkayyy) December 25, 2017