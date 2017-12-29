Endangered missing adult alert issued for elderly Cleveland man

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who left his home early this morning and hasn’t returned.

Charlie Gatson, 83, left his home on Prince Avenue in Cleveland on foot at around midnight.

He is described as being a black male, 5’9″ tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and black eyes.

Gatson suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a bright yellow skull cap, a blue coat, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

