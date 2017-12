Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- No one was injured during a house fire in Stark County Friday evening.

It happened on Victoria Avenue Northwest in Perry Township. Witnesses reported hearing a huge explosion.

A Dominion Energy Ohio spokesman said crews responded to assist with the investigation.

According to a GoFundMe page, the family lost everything in the fire, including their dog. The house is believed to be a total loss.

Fire officials have not determined a cause.