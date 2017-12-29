Cleveland police remind residents not to ring in new year with celebratory gunfire

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is reminding residents not to celebrate the new year by firing guns.

Celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve or any other holiday is illegal and dangerous.

“The intention may be a celebratory shot toward the sky, but the consequences of that moment can be disastrous for a neighbor or someone blocks away, causing injury or death,” said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, in a news release on Friday.

It’s also illegal to possess and use fireworks without a permit.

Officers will be on duty and patrolling neighborhoods throughout the city of Cleveland.