4-year-old found outside in freezing temperatures leads to another tragic discovery

OGDEN, Utah -- The discovery by a Good Samaritan who found a 4-year-old girl playing outside alone in the cold led police in Utah to a tragic scene.

KSTU reports that the man found the girl at just before 6 p.m. Wednesday when she called out to him from a playground.

Marcus King said the girl was playing in the snow, and temperatures were near freezing. She wasn't wearing a jacket or shoes.

"No parental supervision," he said. "Just took action then and took her inside."

Staff at a nearby community center helped him call police. He stayed about three hours until police could figure out where the girl lived.

“When they walked over there, the door was wide open," King said. "And the way the little girl was explaining it was: Her mom wasn't paying attention, and her mom was on the floor sleeping."

The little girl's 41-year-old mother was found dead inside. There was no sign of foul play; police say pre-existing medical conditions may have played a role in her death.

Police say the girl's mother died nearly 24 hours before she was found.

The child is now being taken care of by the Division of Child and Family Services.

