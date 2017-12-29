2 dead in California workplace shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif.– The mayor of the California city of Long Beach says a shooting that killed one victim and the gunman also left another person wounded.

Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that the third person who was shot in a law office Friday is hospitalized in stable condition. He says the shooter and a victim are dead in what appears to be a workplace killing.

Police say they received reports of a shooter at 2:25 p.m.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.