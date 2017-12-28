Woman fights back against package thieves with help from her cat

SAN FRANCISCO — After her neighborhood was the target of mail thieves, a woman in San Francisco had a surprise after catching the suspects in the act.

KRON reports that Cameo Wood and 15 others were the victims in the rash of thefts.

“I’d get a little notification saying delivered I’d run downstairs and be like, oh where’s the package? And it was gone,” she said. “I was checking my video and I would see random people stopping in front of my house grabbing the packages and running away.”

Wood says the thefts have picked up in the last three months with six packages stolen in less than 24 hours between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

She was so frustrated, she took matters into her own hands.

In a tweet seen over 919,000 times, Wood said left them a few boxes filled special gifts courtesy of her cat, Koo Koo.

So far, she said, six boxes of litter and poo have been stolen.

“Thanks for cleaning the litter box,” she said.

A bunch of my packages were stolen on three separate occasions this week from my doorstep. I started putting my cat litter into amazon boxes and leaving those out. So far six of those have been stolen, too. Thanks for cleaning the litter box! pic.twitter.com/OH3Vvbebwi — Cameo Wood 📝🎥🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

She also tweeted a video of a suspect stealing one of the cat boxes on Christmas Day.

This guy stole a box of poop Xmas day! 🐈 💩 📦 pic.twitter.com/aH2QbBoGG8 — Cameo Wood 📝🎥🎬 (@cameo) December 26, 2017

