Winter Weather: Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills overnight

A bitter-cold, Arctic air-mass has settled over the Great Lakes. Our high reached only 13 degrees today! BRRR!!! High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper teens. Wind chills expected to remain below zero through tomorrow morning.

It’ll feel like -10 below in some locations. Morning lows in the single digits for the rest of the week.

Snowy periods are likely, with snow squalls over the snowbelts through the remainder of the evening and through the first part of the night before tapering off. An additional 1-3″ where the snow bands persist.

Here is your 8-day forecast: