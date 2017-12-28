Weather: Two clippers to move through over next two days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are VERY COLD where skies remain clear.

Two clipper system over the next 2 days. The first one tonight with small accumulations. The second late Friday into early Saturday with lake effect snow Saturday into early Sunday. Here is the future radar showing BOTH systems:

Preliminary snowfall forecast from late Friday through noon Sunday:

Ice coverage on Lake Erie is increasing. Current ice % is around 15% with a forecast ice coverage close to 40% by New Years Day, the earliest 40% ice coverage since 2001. (1990, 1986, 1984, 1978, 1977 were the others). Ice coverage WILL limit lake effect snow but not shut it down completely. Whether or not the ice stays into the heart of winter is the big question.

The 8 day forecast below is the coldest 8 day stretch since February 2015!

We have gone 1033 days (official NWS records thru 12/27) without a temperature at or below zero. Our current stretch started March 1, 2015 (almost 3 years). 6th longest stretch since 1871. Given the depth of the cold and the snow cover + clear skies, this stretch will more than likely be broken early next week

Here is your 8-day forecast: