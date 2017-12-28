Walmart reveals top selling items sold online in each state during 2017

Now that the holiday shopping season is over, Walmart has released its list of top sellers across the country in 2017.

The company used data from all its 2017 sales, looking at the top 25 most popular items purchased on Walmart.com in each state. It then determined the top sellers.

Most popular in Ohio? Grape flavored drink mix.

In fact, beverages were the most popular items in six states, including California, Florida and Indiana. School supplies were most popular in Alabama, Illinois and Maryland.

Christmas lights were among the most-purchased items in Rhode Island, and plastic hangers in Pennsylvania.

For a breakdown, look below:

