Terrifying robbery of Copley drive-thru caught on video

COPLEY, Ohio-- Employees of a business in Copley are asking for the public's help to identify a gunman who terrorized them during a hold-up last Friday.

The crime was caught on video and the victims hope the suspect is caught before he hurts someone.

It happened at the White Pond Drive Thru on Copley Road at about 3:15 p.m.

The suspect ordered the employees onto the ground and told one of them to remove cash from the registers, according to the police report. The cash was stuffed in a bag and the man, armed with a handgun, took off.

"You just never know what goes through their mind. I really thought when he left that we were going to get popped in the back or in the back of the head," said employee Mary Nicholas.

The owner told FOX 8 in the 33 years he's owned the business, it has never been robbed.

Copley police said detectives are actively investigating the robbery.