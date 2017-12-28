Ohio’s luckiest place for lottery tickets is busy as Mega Millions, Powerball top $300M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio-- For only the second time ever, both the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots have topped more than $300 million.

Hopeful would-be winners flocked to the Smith and Snow Shell station in Brook Park Thursday to get their tickets.

“This place is amazing. They sell more winning tickets than anywhere around,” said Jim Gochnur, who plans to buy tickets for both games.

The Ohio Lottery declared the station the luckiest place to buy lottery tickets in the state. The walls inside the station prove it—they are covered in winning tickets ranging from the hundreds to the millions.

The jackpot for the Mega Millions is up to $306 million and the Powerball has reached $384 million.

“If you don't put money into it, then you’re not going to win so there's my $10 so that's good enough to me,” said Dave Endo who was buying tickets on Thursday.

Shop owner William Prymas is used to long lines ahead of the high jackpots and said he hopes there are multiple winners to close out 2017.

“I'd love for 100 people to win the money rather than one person because it's just too much money for one person to win at any one time,” Prymas said.

Of course, the odds of winning the Mega Millions is about one in 302.6 million and the Powerball about one in 292 million. To win both? Your odds are one in 88 quadrillion.