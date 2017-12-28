Not doing this could put your family at risk

SANDY CREEK, New York — A warning from a volunteer fire department along Lake Ontario in Western New York is something we should all pay attention to.

The Sandy Creek Volunteer Fire Department posted a picture on Facebook that showed exhaust vents coming out from the side of a house.

The post said, “With all the snow we have gotten please make your exhaust vents for your furnace, hot water heater, and any other appliances are clear.”

“If they become blocked by snow they can cause deadly carbon monoxide to build up in your house,” the post continued.

As of Thursday morning, the post had been shared nearly 4500 times.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, carbon monoxide kills about 400 Americans each year and sends about 20,000 to the emergency room.

You can prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home by installing a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector.

You should also make sure your furnace, water heater, and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances are regularly serviced and in proper working order.

