Middleburg Heights 15-year-old missing for more than two weeks

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio– Police are reminding the public that a 15-year-old girl is still missing more than two weeks later.

Tshia Ratchford-Williams has been missing since Dec. 11, according to Middleburg Heights police.

The teen was last seen leaving school wearing a blue True Religion jumpsuit, gray Northface jacket and dark-colored boots.

Last week, Cuyahoga County authorities asked the media to share Tshia’s information in hopes of locating her. On Thursday, they requested again.

Anyone with information on Tshia should call the Middleburg Heights Police Department at 440-243-1234.

41.361440 -81.812912