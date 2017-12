MANSFIELD, Ohio– A nonprofit organization in Mansfield is opening its doors as a warming center during these brutally-cold temperatures.

Reaching Out Ministries, located on East 5th Street, will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next few nights. Last check-in is 11 p.m.

The effort is aimed at helping Richland County’s homeless.

It’s a busy time of year at Reaching Out. The organization provided Christmas gifts to more than 200 children.