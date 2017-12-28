× Man indicted for 2015 murder of Cleveland pizza delivery driver

CLEVELAND– A suspect has been indicted in the 2015 murder of a pizza delivery driver in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Tyrone Leegrand on 10 charges, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He was 22 at the time of the crime.

Michael Prock, 41, was working as a driver for Nunzio’s Pizza on Lorain Avenue. He was delivering food at West 59th Street and Bridge Avenue on June 11, 2015 when he was approached by Leegrand, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prock started to drive away and Leegrand shot at the car, prosecutors said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound, but continued to drive until he crashed into a pole.

He died at the scene from the shooting.

Leegrand will be arraigned on Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

41.480612 -81.727391