Man arrested in deadly robbery at Akron market gets $2 million bond

AKRON, Ohio — The suspect arrested in a deadly robbery at a market in Akron was issued $2 million bond Thursday.

Jarvell Henderson, 27, is accused of shooting customer David Dzatko, 59, to death at Luei’s Market Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Henderson was armed with a gun and took money from the register at shortly after 4 p.m. While Henderson was fleeing, Dzatko allegedly used a chemical spray on him in the parking lot.

That’s when Henderson shot Dzatko, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Henderson faces aggravated robbery and aggravated murder charges.

Read more here.