Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re tracking two clipper systems over the next couple of days. The first one moves in Thursday night with small accumulations. Generally up to 1″ expected. The second late Friday into early Saturday with lake effect snow Saturday into early Sunday.

Lake effect snow warning for Ashtabula County from 10 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday. Winter storm watch for Lake and Ashtabula counties from Friday morning through late Saturday night.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast:

More on weather warnings here