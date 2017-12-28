Fox 8 viewers spot light pillars shining in Wednesday night sky

OHIO — It may have been bitter cold last night — but the temps allowed for some beautiful phenomena in Northeast Ohio!

Light pillars, which normally occur in places like Alaska, were spotted in NE Ohio.

**Watch the video below for a previous explanation of light pillars**

Fox 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol has explained the occurrence in the past.

Sabol said that when temperatures get extremely cold and there’s enough moisture, ice crystals sometimes form low to the ground.

Then, city lights reflect through the ice crystals into the sky just the right way and we see the pillars.

Did you spot any light pillars? Click the ‘submit photo’ button below or email tips@fox8.com to share your photos.

40.417287 -82.907123