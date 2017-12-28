Fox 8 Recipe Box: Hoppin’ John Soup

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s a simple, delicious recipe for the New Year that features black-eyed peas, ham, and rice.

Chef Shane Brassel, JACK Casino Cleveland, stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share this traditional southern recipe.

The casino is offering a special buffet for New Year’s Eve, along with a “Hangover” buffet on New Year’s Day.

Click here for more information.

Hoppin’ John Soup

Ingredients:

1 lb. dried black-eyed peas

1 smoked ham hocks

1 ⁄ 4 cup canola oil

⁄ cup canola oil 1 ⁄ 4 tsp. red chili flakes

⁄ tsp. red chili flakes 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 jalapeño, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped

1 large carrot, finely chopped

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 rib celery, finely chopped

1 bay leaf

1 lb. collard greens, ribs removed, leaves roughly chopped

2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

5 cups cooked long-grain white rice

Chopped tomatoes and scallions, for garnish

Instructions:

Bring peas, ham bone, and 8 cups water to a boil in a 6-qt. Dutch oven. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, skimming foam occasionally, until peas are tender, about 45 minutes. Drain peas, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid along with ham bone; set aside.

Heat oil in a 12-qt. pot over medium-high heat. Add chopped cooked ham hocks, chilies, garlic, jalapeños, carrot, onion, celery, and bay leaf and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 8 minutes. Add reserved black-eyed peas, ham bone, and reserved cooking liquid, along with collards and 12 cups water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until collards are tender, about 1 hour. Stir in vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Spoon rice into bowls and ladle soup over rice and top with tomatoes & scallions for garnish.