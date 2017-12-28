Erie bracing for another foot of snow… or more

ERIE, Pennsylvania — Talk about adding insult to injury.

Erie is bracing for another round of lake effect snow which could dump an additional 12 – 16 inches of snow on the Lake Erie city, the National Weather Service predicted.

People living in the city are already trying to dig out from more than five feet of snow that fell for several days beginning on Christmas.

34 inches of snow fell on Christmas day. That shattered the record for most snowfall in one day in the city’s history, which was 20 inches on November 22, 1956.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland had a little fun with the forecast discussion.

“So, will issue a winter storm watch for portions of norhteast Ohio and northwest PA with 12 – 16 inches possible Friday through Saturday… highest amounts likely Erie county Pa. (Sorry),” the discussion said.