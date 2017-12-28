× Coventry Township woman accused of killing, dismembering husband indicted

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Coventry Township woman accused of killing her husband and cutting up his body was indicted on Thursday.

Marcia Eubank, 49, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse for the death of Howard Eubank, 54.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies were called to their home on Dec. 9. Sheriff Steve Barry said the couple’s son found the remains, which were in three separate containers around the house.

Deputies arrested Marcia in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center later in the day. According to Barry, she appeared relieved and even admitted to shooting Howard Eubank twice.

Howard and Marcia Eubank were married for nearly 25 years.

Marica Eubank is set to be arraigned in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 5.

