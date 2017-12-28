Cleveland mother indicted in murder of son found buried in backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The mother of a little boy whose remains were found buried in a backyard has been indicted in his death.

Larissa Maria Rodriguez, 34, was indicted Thursday on charges of murder, felonious assault, endangering children and offenses against a human corpse. She will appear in court Jan. 2.

Five-year-old Jordan Rodriguez died in September, investigators say. His body was found earlier this month.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Court documents said the remains showed signs of abuse, including broken ribs.

Detectives began investigating the case after receiving a call from Pakistan. The caller said Larissa Rodriquez and her boyfriend, Christopher Rodriquez, buried the boy in the backyard of the West 80th Street home they shared.

Investigators then found the remains.

The child had not been seen alive since September. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, he suffered from multiple ailments and his mother failed to get him medical attention.

Larissa Rodriquez has nine children and is pregnant. A Cuyahoga County spokeswoman told FOX 8 child welfare case workers have dealt with Rodriquez since 1999. The complaints range from neglect to physical abuse.

Christopher Rodriguez. is in the Medina County Jail on an unrelated charge and has not been charged in this case. We are told police went to Medina Friday to talk to him.

