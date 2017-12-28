City of Akron extends community center hours during frigid temperatures
AKRON, Ohio– The city of Akron is extending hours at three community centers that are being used as warming centers.
“As temperatures are slated to drop significantly, and some citizens may not have adequate access to a properly heated facility throughout the day, the City of Akron would like to do our part in making sure we provide a warm place to drop in and escape the cold,” Mayor Dan Horrigan said.
The following centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Monday.
Mason Park Community Center
700 E. Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44306
330-375-2821
Patterson Park Community Center
800 Patterson Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
330-375-2819
Summit Lake Community Center
380 W. Crosier Street
Akron, OH 44311
330-375-2826
41.070404 -81.497935