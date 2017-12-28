× City of Akron extends community center hours during frigid temperatures

AKRON, Ohio– The city of Akron is extending hours at three community centers that are being used as warming centers.

“As temperatures are slated to drop significantly, and some citizens may not have adequate access to a properly heated facility throughout the day, the City of Akron would like to do our part in making sure we provide a warm place to drop in and escape the cold,” Mayor Dan Horrigan said.

The following centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

Mason Park Community Center

700 E. Exchange Street

Akron, OH 44306

330-375-2821

Patterson Park Community Center

800 Patterson Avenue

Akron, OH 44310

330-375-2819

Summit Lake Community Center

380 W. Crosier Street

Akron, OH 44311

330-375-2826