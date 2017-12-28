Canadian Football League to approve contract for former Browns QB Johnny Manziel

TORONTO– The Canadian Football League is prepared to approve a contract for former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The CFL and its Commissioner Randy Ambrose issued a statement on Thursday. In it, the league acknowledges the 25-year-old Heisman Trophy winner’s troublesome past.

“Since last summer, the Canadian Football League has been engaged in a thorough process to determine the eligibility of Johnny Manziel. This process has been conducted with the cooperation of Mr. Manziel and independent of the team which currently holds his CFL rights, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“It has included an ongoing assessment by an independent expert on the issue of violence against women, a review by legal counsel, and an in-person interview of Mr. Manziel conducted by the Commissioner. As well, Mr. Manziel has been required to meet a number of conditions set by the league.

“As a result of this process, the Commissioner has now informed Mr. Manziel and the Tiger-Cats he is prepared to approve a contract for Mr. Manziel should one be negotiated.

“The process that led to this decision does, however, continue. Mr. Manziel has been informed he must continue to meet a number of conditions in order to remain eligible. These conditions, while extensive and exacting, remain confidential.”