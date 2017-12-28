At least 6 dead in Bronx building fire

NEW YORK— The New York City mayor’s press secretary says at least six people have died in a blaze at a Bronx apartment building on a frigid night, and several more have been injured.

Press Secretary Eric Phillips says the eventual toll is still uncertain. The Fire Department of New York said earlier that 15 people were seriously injured in the fire near the Bronx Zoo Thursday night.

About 170 firefighters are at the five-story, walk-up apartment house. Mayor Bill de Blasio also plans to head there.

Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/wjN9mMqCHU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

Temperatures are in the teens in New York, with winds making it feel like single digits.

One of the deadliest fires in recent memory happened elsewhere in the Bronx in 2007. Nine children and one adult died in a blaze sparked by a space heater.

Continuing coverage from our sister station PIX 11 here