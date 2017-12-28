Akron police: Teens stayed in JCPenney after close, stole jewelry

AKRON, Ohio– Two Akron teens are facing charges after police say they stole jewelry from a store at Chapel Hill Mall.

Officers responded to an alarm shortly before 11 p.m. at the JCPenney, where they found broken glass.

Akron police said it appears the suspects stayed inside the store after closing. Once the employees were gone, they broke the jewelry counters and stole items, then used a hammer to break the door to get away.

A few hours later, a Summa Hospital officer called Akron police about two teens outside of St. Thomas Hospital. The boys, ages 14 and 16, flagged down the officer because they were cold.

Police said they were carrying several pieces of jewelry with JCPenney tags and knives. One of the teens even had an unloaded handgun, according to Akron police.

The suspects were taken into custody and charged with breaking and entering, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon.