Watch touching moment students surprise beloved custodian with special Christmas gift

GARDEN CITY, Mich. — He always puts a smile on everyone’s faces at a high school in Michigan.

So a group of students decided to return the favor to the school’s janitor, Brian Junk, for Christmas in a now-viral video.

Kenna Hermanson shared the video on her Facebook page last week.

It shows the students surprise Junk with a wrapped box. He got emotional before opening the box, and even more so after he saw what was inside.

It was a brand new pair of shoes.

“Man,” he said, “I need some really bad!”

He hugged the students in thanks.

In her post, Hermanson said: so happy we were able to do this for one of the sweetest people i know, the janitor at our school, brian! he’s always putting a smile on everyone’s faces during school & as a christmas gift a bunch of people pitched in to buy him some new shoes 😊 thank you for everything you do & making the school day more enjoyable for everyone ❤️ merry christmas