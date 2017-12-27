Two teens stabbed during fight at Burger King in Rittman

RITTMAN, Ohio– Two teens were stabbed and another one is behind bars following a fight at the Burger King in Rittman.

Police were called the restaurant on North Main Street at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The manager told officers there was an altercation between a 14-year-old and 17-year-old inside the Burger King. Police said that’s when the older boy threw a drink in the younger boy’s face and stabbed him in the chest.

The group went outside where there was another confrontation. This time, a 13-year-old grabbed the 17-year-old’s hair. According to the police report, the 17-year-old stabbed the teen multiple times. The younger teen also punched the suspect during the fight.

Paramedics took the 13-year-old to Akron Children’s Hospital. He had several cuts to head and face. Police said part of his nose was nearly severed. The 14-year-old was treated at the scene.

The 17-year-old was also taken to the hospital and received stitches to his hand. He was charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence, then taken to the juvenile detention center.