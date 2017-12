CLEVELAND — A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized after being shot Wednesday night.

It happened at around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eddy Road.

Police say the teen was shot in the neck, then taken to University Hospitals for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

Further details, including suspect information, were not immediately released.

